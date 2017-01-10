In celebration of Juneteenth, The Emancipator is bringing together local artists and educators to present a FREE, multimedia community event centered around themes of freedom, emancipation, and resistance.

The event will take place at the iconic Slade’s Bar and Grill in Roxbury Crossing on Saturday, June 18th from 5-7pm. The program will feature local artists’ personal interpretations, performances, and expressions of freedom and emancipation.

Spoken word and multidisciplinary artist Amanda Shea is hosting the event, which will include live performances by some of Boston’s best-loved Black artists and performers, including hip hop artist Brandie Blaze, multidisciplinary dancer Makeda, and Boston Music Awards’ 2021 R&B Artist of the Year Notebook P. The event will also feature the visual artistry and illustrations of Barrington Edwards and Cagen Luse, who will engage guests and community members to participate in the live creation of an original piece.

Light refreshments will be served. Cash bar.